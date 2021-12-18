Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) will post $5.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Johnson Controls International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.70 billion and the highest is $5.92 billion. Johnson Controls International posted sales of $5.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will report full year sales of $25.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.43 billion to $26.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $27.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.77 billion to $27.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Johnson Controls International.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.21.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $1,980,000.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,001,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,857,000 after buying an additional 6,243,817 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,597,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301,697 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,806 shares during the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $77.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $81.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.37%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

