Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.14. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 109.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.37). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 59.47%. The business had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 706,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,394,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,976 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,450.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,967,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,024 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,504,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,501,000 after acquiring an additional 369,876 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PK opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.22. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

