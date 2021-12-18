Zacks: Brokerages Expect 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 9 Meters Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.13). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover 9 Meters Biopharma.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

NMTR stock opened at $0.97 on Friday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $2.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19.

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 120,000 shares of company stock worth $118,200. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 44,824 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

