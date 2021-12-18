Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Will Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $1.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $5.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.69.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 2,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total value of $264,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470 in the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,830,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,064,000 after purchasing an additional 70,586 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,072,000 after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,840,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,123,000 after purchasing an additional 147,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBOE stock traded down $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.25. 842,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,839. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.64. Cboe Global Markets has a 12-month low of $87.00 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cboe Global Markets (CBOE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.