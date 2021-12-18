Zacks: Brokerages Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25. GameStop posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GME. Wedbush lowered their price objective on GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $11.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,306,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,808,843. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $188.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.55 and a beta of -2.02. GameStop has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $483.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GME. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,799,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after acquiring an additional 500,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GameStop by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in GameStop by 1,640.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

