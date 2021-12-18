Zacks: Brokerages Expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Will Post Earnings of $8.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to post $8.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $7.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.37. Nucor reported earnings per share of $1.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 503%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full year earnings of $23.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.15 to $24.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $15.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $21.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nucor.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Nucor stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.00. 7,111,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,615. Nucor has a 52-week low of $47.94 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nucor by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $675,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,857,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after acquiring an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nucor by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,716,000 after acquiring an additional 98,398 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Nucor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,725,000 after acquiring an additional 155,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nucor (NUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.