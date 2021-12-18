Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Union’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.54 and the lowest is $0.51. Western Union posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Union will report full-year earnings of $2.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Western Union.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Western Union from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Western Union from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Burney Co. grew its stake in Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Western Union by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Western Union by 0.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 96,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 2.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Western Union by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 81,609,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,939. Western Union has a 52-week low of $15.69 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.47%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

