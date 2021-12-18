Zacks: Brokerages Expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) will announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. US Ecology posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for US Ecology.

Get US Ecology alerts:

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

US Ecology stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,148. The stock has a market cap of $966.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Ecology (ECOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.