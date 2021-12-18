Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 1,309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,913.0 days.

Shares of Zalando stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. Zalando has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $120.64.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

