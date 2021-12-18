Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,300 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 1,309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,913.0 days.
Shares of Zalando stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.10. Zalando has a 12-month low of $87.05 and a 12-month high of $120.64.
Zalando Company Profile
