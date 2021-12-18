Zano Market Capitalization Tops $23.92 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $23.92 million and $255,355.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zano has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00004687 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,478.81 or 0.99751295 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00046648 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.63 or 0.00280347 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.30 or 0.00440604 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.21 or 0.00137814 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009767 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008336 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano (CRYPTO:ZANO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,981,519 coins and its circulating supply is 10,952,019 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

