Zap (ZAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.83 Million

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 18th. Over the last week, Zap has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $23,886.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zap Profile

ZAP is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zap is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

