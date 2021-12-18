Zayedcoin (ZYD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $35.00

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Over the last week, Zayedcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Zayedcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zayedcoin has a market capitalization of $29,114.66 and approximately $35.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zayedcoin (CRYPTO:ZYD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zayedcoin’s official website is www.zayedcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “ZayedCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the Bitcoin hashing algorithm and has a 90 second blocktime. ZYD had no ICO or premine and aims to be a “fair launch” cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zayedcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zayedcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

