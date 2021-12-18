ZClassic (ZCL) Market Cap Reaches $1.20 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $71,317.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000275 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $157.53 or 0.00335797 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.59 or 0.00139811 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00087128 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003379 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

