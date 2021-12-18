ZCore (ZCR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,089.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 18th. ZCore has a total market capitalization of $156,479.04 and $1,089.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZCore has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Xaya (CHI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 1,475,784,034.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ZCore Coin Profile

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 11,691,851 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

