Zealium (NZL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last seven days, Zealium has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $19,019.40 and $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00012630 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005441 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00041890 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Zealium Coin Profile

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,917,415 coins and its circulating supply is 16,917,415 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Buying and Selling Zealium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

