Zeepin Achieves Market Cap of $462,246.71 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Zeepin coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a market cap of $462,246.71 and $60,034.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.22 or 0.00053784 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.93 or 0.08354767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.49 or 0.00077841 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,063.52 or 1.00386049 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00050384 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Zeepin Profile

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.