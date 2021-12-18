Zel (ZEL) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.20 Million

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $159.81 or 0.00339312 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.28 or 0.00142856 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00087565 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000129 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000745 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

