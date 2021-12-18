ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.63

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and traded as low as $4.24. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 82,472 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $441.83 million, a P/E ratio of -60.50 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter.

Zentek Ltd. is an emerging high-tech nano-graphite and graphene materials company. It focuses on the development of Albany Graphite Deposit project. The company was founded on July 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

