ZEON Market Cap Hits $23.00 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $23.00 million and approximately $69,368.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00007211 BTC.

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

