Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) was down 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $106.39 and last traded at $107.44. Approximately 443,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 348,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.78.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ZD shares. Wedbush started coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Ziff Davis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

In other news, Director Teresa A. Harris acquired 460 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Ziff Davis by 436.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ziff Davis by 4,271.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

