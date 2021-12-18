ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Reaches Market Cap of $66.63 Million

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded down 21.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0419 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $66.63 million and approximately $52,120.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00054373 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.44 or 0.08409571 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00077456 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,714.99 or 0.99723074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00050561 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002723 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

