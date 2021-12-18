Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $312.03.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZM. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $52,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,325 shares of company stock worth $25,632,938 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $199.74 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $174.66 and a 1 year high of $451.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $303.64. The company has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

