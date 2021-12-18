ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746,795 shares in the last quarter. Serenity Capital LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 180.1% in the 2nd quarter. Serenity Capital LLC now owns 5,961,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,496,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,456 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,823,000 after acquiring an additional 261,582 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,174,000 after acquiring an additional 166,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZTO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.05.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $27.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.15. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

