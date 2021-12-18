ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $420,967.63 and $420.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.64 or 0.00388480 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 69,809,763,488 coins and its circulating supply is 19,809,763,488 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.