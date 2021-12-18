ZUSD (ZUSD) Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last week, ZUSD has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00002140 BTC on exchanges. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $287,099.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00054003 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,887.75 or 0.08365771 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00077662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,552.61 or 1.00173267 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002736 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

