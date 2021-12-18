Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Short Interest Down 26.0% in November

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,120,000 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the November 15th total of 62,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 22,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. Zynga has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zynga will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on Zynga in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $68,435.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,024 shares of company stock valued at $761,849 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,624,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Zynga by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 58.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,092,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839,136 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 27.6% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,302,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 1.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 19,975,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,343,000 after purchasing an additional 310,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

