$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) will post $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.06. Coeur Mining reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Coeur Mining.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Coeur Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CDE. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $146,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 48,325 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.00 and a beta of 1.78. Coeur Mining has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coeur Mining (CDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.