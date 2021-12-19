$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of RCM traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.23. 3,058,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -12.05 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.15. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $31.28.

In other news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,721 shares of company stock worth $6,102,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $281,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494,228 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,905,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $198,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after acquiring an additional 601,143 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,694,459 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $82,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in R1 RCM by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,005 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $74,214,000 after acquiring an additional 616,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

