$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the highest is $0.31. F.N.B. posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 28.01%. The company had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.99.

FNB stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.65. 6,874,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,411. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 455,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 17,163 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 62,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,089,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,435,000 after acquiring an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

