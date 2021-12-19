$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) to post earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tivity Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Tivity Health posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tivity Health will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.67. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tivity Health.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 163.79% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TVTY. Truist lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tivity Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price objective on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tivity Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Shares of TVTY stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.78. 1,122,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,824. Tivity Health has a 12-month low of $17.73 and a 12-month high of $29.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tivity Health by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tivity Health by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,389,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Tivity Health by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,234 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

