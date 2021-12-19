$0.38 EPS Expected for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) This Quarter

Analysts expect First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.42. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Horizon.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 27,265 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,192,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,448,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,027,000 after buying an additional 523,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 627,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 62,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $15.78. The stock had a trading volume of 11,784,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,211,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.42.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Horizon (FHN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.