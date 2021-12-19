$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. DocuSign reported earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

DOCU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC downgraded DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DocuSign from $330.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total value of $422,355.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $1,788,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,733 shares of company stock valued at $12,544,667. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 183.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DOCU traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,639. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $237.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $131.51 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -267.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.94.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

