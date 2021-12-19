$0.51 EPS Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.63. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,472,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

