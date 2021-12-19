$0.51 EPS Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 19th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.63. Lumen Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.48 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

In other news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $1,821,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 1,735.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUMN stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,472,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,679,705. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.91. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -140.85%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumen Technologies (LUMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.