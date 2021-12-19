$0.56 Earnings Per Share Expected for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) will report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. TriNet Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.12. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.74, for a total transaction of $39,317.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,910 shares of company stock valued at $7,861,219 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNET. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group stock opened at $92.44 on Friday. TriNet Group has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.29.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

