$0.76 EPS Expected for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.76 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.84. AT&T posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AT&T.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after buying an additional 5,314,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AT&T by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 107,893,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,312,805. The stock has a market cap of $169.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.80. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

