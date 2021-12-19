$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. WNS posted earnings per share of $0.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.75.

WNS stock opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. WNS has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in WNS in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in WNS by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

