$0.96 EPS Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.05. Argo Group International reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 284.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.98. The company had revenue of $533.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.85 million. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARGO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Argo Group International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised Argo Group International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.85.

Shares of ARGO traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.27. 261,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,730. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $61.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is presently 46.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,485,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,991,000 after buying an additional 137,443 shares during the last quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 64,610 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 342.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 36,584 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 226,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

