0xcert Price Hits $0.0022 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. 0xcert has a total market cap of $748,754.76 and approximately $92,256.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xcert has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One 0xcert coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040190 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00006858 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 336,893,262 coins. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

