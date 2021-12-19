-$1.11 EPS Expected for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to announce ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.01) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($4.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.27) to ($2.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($5.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.66) to ($1.12). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $1.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on ZNTL. Zacks Investment Research raised Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

In related news, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $81,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $740,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,057 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,819 in the last quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $80.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.77 and a beta of 1.80. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $87.19.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

