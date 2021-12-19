$1.17 EPS Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) to report $1.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $1.16. Agilent Technologies posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.09 to $5.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Agilent Technologies.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on A shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.71.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total value of $121,512.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,969 shares of company stock valued at $470,727 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,025,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,919,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 122,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,612,000.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $151.42. 2,628,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agilent Technologies (A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.