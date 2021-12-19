$1.32 EPS Expected for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for LHC Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. LHC Group reported earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LHC Group will report full-year earnings of $5.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.83 to $6.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LHC Group.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. LHC Group had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHCG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LHC Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LHC Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.91.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,004 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $787,844,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,281,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $514,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,095,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $619,955,000 after purchasing an additional 50,260 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,834 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $192,016,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 825,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,315,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LHCG opened at $129.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.33. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $108.42 and a 1-year high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

