$1.57 EPS Expected for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.91. Moelis & Company posted earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full year earnings of $5.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.36 to $5.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $490.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.49 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 95.60% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company’s revenue was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

MC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $61.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.17. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.23 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $2.20. This represents a yield of 3.3%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

In other Moelis & Company news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $153,602.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

