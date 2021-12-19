$1.78 Million in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will report sales of $1.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.82 million and the lowest is $1.70 million. Agile Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.59 million, with estimates ranging from $20.61 million to $25.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. The company had revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.38.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 5,734,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 99.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 17,357 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 36.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGRX stock opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.03. Agile Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

