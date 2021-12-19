$1.90 EPS Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.97 and the lowest is $1.83. Owens Corning also reported earnings per share of $1.90 in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $8.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.68 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.39 to $9.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.42.

In other news, EVP Paula Russell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total transaction of $781,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OC stock opened at $87.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.41 and its 200-day moving average is $93.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $72.81 and a twelve month high of $109.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

