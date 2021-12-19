$10.05 Million in Sales Expected for SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to report $10.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $10.10 million. SRAX reported sales of $4.52 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 122.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full year sales of $31.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $31.43 million to $31.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.52 million, with estimates ranging from $39.03 million to $46.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SRAX.

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.19). SRAX had a negative return on equity of 64.17% and a negative net margin of 78.87%. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SRAX by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SRAX by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SRAX by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in SRAX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRAX opened at $4.56 on Friday. SRAX has a 12 month low of $2.48 and a 12 month high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $119.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.30.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

