$10.99 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce sales of $10.99 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.10 million and the lowest is $8.88 million. Genasys posted sales of $8.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $53.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $53.62 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $64.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Genasys had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 1.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on GNSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Genasys in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

GNSS opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15. Genasys has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.32 million, a PE ratio of 174.59 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, CEO Richard Danforth purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $25,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Genasys in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.