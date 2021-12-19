$106.52 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report sales of $106.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $105.00 million and the highest is $109.00 million. Clarus reported sales of $75.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $364.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $363.00 million to $366.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $440.00 million to $471.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLAR. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.17.

In related news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 61.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,414,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after buying an additional 36,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Clarus by 21.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,610,000 after buying an additional 214,357 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Clarus by 248.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 564,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Clarus by 13.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,535,000 after buying an additional 74,640 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR opened at $26.73 on Friday. Clarus has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $988.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

