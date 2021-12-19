$12.20 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to post sales of $12.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.00 million and the lowest is $9.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full year sales of $46.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.00 million to $48.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $229.10 million, with estimates ranging from $137.30 million to $301.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.10 million.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lion Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Shares of LEV opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.86. Lion Electric has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,374,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,961,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lion Electric by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,244,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 16,138 shares during the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Lion Electric by 485.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after buying an additional 496,657 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,020,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,720,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

