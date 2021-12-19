$127.88 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $127.88 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $131.78 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.36 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $117.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full-year sales of $493.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $496.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $548.73 million, with estimates ranging from $544.39 million to $552.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.25.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.14%.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total value of $94,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Amundi acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,589,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,327,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 315,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 46,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.