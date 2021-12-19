$142.97 Million in Sales Expected for Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) will announce $142.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Lightspeed POS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $148.40 million. Lightspeed POS reported sales of $57.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will report full year sales of $532.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $521.14 million to $547.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $711.74 million, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $769.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lightspeed POS.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million.

LSPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.31.

Lightspeed POS stock opened at $40.41 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -77.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its 200 day moving average is $85.49.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

